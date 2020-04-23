UPDATE: Seaside Firefighters Respond To Report Of Body Found At Island Beach State Park

Seaside Park firefighters and EMS crews were called to Island Beach State Park on Thursday morning on a report of a body found in the water, authorities said.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search earlier Thursday for an Ocean Gate boater who went missing before a major storm slammed the Jersey Shore two days earlier.

With the discovery of a lifejacket and the 67-year-old man's rowboat, the search and rescue was called off -- for now.

Matt Conway's wife reported him missing Tuesday morning, authorities said.

If any new information surfaces, the search would be resumed, a spokesman for the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard released security camera photos of Conway taken shortly before he left a dock on the Toms River in a silver rowboat.

Conway, who was known to row for exercise, was wearing the life vest in the photos as he headed out into the river, a fellow boater told Daily Voice.

His sneakers were found on the beach of Anglesea Avenue, responders said.

A State Police helicopter and fire companies in Toms River assisted with an air and water search.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.