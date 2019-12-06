UPDATE: Route 17 Jammed By Two Poles Downed In Truck Crash

Route 17 traffic remained a nightmare Friday morning after a box truck ran off the road and slammed into a utility pole outside the BMW dealership on on the southbound side in Ramsey.

The toppled pole pulled down another with it just before 7:30 a.m., stretching sparking wires across the highway and forcing police to close Route 17 in both directions.

It remained closed at Lake Street more than two hours after the crash, with no immediate indications of when it would reopen.

The driver sustained a minor leg injury, responders said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.