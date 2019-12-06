Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
UPDATE: Route 17 Jammed By Two Poles Downed In Truck Crash

UPDATE: Route 17 Jammed By Two Poles Downed In Truck Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Route 17 traffic was jammed in both directions north and south of the BMW dealership in Ramsey. Photo Credit: Matt Foraker
Route 17 traffic was jammed in both directions north and south of the BMW dealership in Ramsey. Photo Credit: George Tencza

Route 17 traffic remained a nightmare Friday morning after a box truck ran off the road and slammed into a utility pole outside the BMW dealership on on the southbound side in Ramsey.

The toppled pole pulled down another with it just before 7:30 a.m., stretching sparking wires across the highway and forcing police to close Route 17 in both directions.

It remained closed at Lake Street more than two hours after the crash, with no immediate indications of when it would reopen.

The driver sustained a minor leg injury, responders said.

