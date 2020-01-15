UPDATE: Retired Hackensack, Saddle Brook, Newark Firefighter Seriously Injured In Accident

A retired Newark deputy fire chief who was also a firefighter in Hackensack and Saddle Brook was seriously injured in a construction accident behind Franklin Lakes police headquarters Wednesday morning, authorities said.

James Weiss, 59, was in emergency surgery at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson after he was struck in the head by a large sheet of metal at the Bender Court construction site just after 8:30 a.m., authorities said.

Weiss, who works for Altona Metal Works of Little Ferry, was transported by AirMed One, which landed nearby, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

Responding with borough police were the Franklin Lakes Ambulance Corps and fire department, Bakelaar said.

OSHA was investigating, the captain said.

