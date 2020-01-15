Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Boy Scouts Sued By Sussex County Man Who Killed Scout Leader After Alleged Rape
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Retired Hackensack, Saddle Brook, Newark Firefighter Seriously Injured In Accident

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
James Weiss
James Weiss Photo Credit: James Weiss

A retired Newark deputy fire chief who was also a firefighter in Hackensack and Saddle Brook was seriously injured in a construction accident behind Franklin Lakes police headquarters Wednesday morning, authorities said.

James Weiss, 59, was in emergency surgery at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson after he was struck in the head by a large sheet of metal at the Bender Court construction site just after 8:30 a.m., authorities said.

Weiss, who works for Altona Metal Works of Little Ferry, was transported by AirMed One, which landed nearby, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

Responding with borough police were the Franklin Lakes Ambulance Corps and fire department, Bakelaar said.

OSHA was investigating, the captain said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.