UPDATE: Ramapo Reservation Remains Closed Indefinitely Following Coyote Attacks On Woman, Dog

Bergen County officials closed the Ramapo Valley County Reservation in Mahwah until further notice after a woman and a dog were injured in separate coyote attacks Saturday.

Fish and wildlife police set up traps in the park, which was expected to remain closed for a week -- possibly two -- or until the coyote or coyotes responsible for the attacks are captured, Daily Voice has learned.

"Local residents and park enthusiasts are being asked to avoid hiking until the reservation is deemed ready to reopen," county officials said in a bulletin. "Until such time please enjoy the many other parks and recreation throughout the county.

"It is also recommended to keep pets indoors."

The woman drove herself to a local hospital after being attacked around 2 p.m. Saturday by the upper lake, responders told Daily Voice.

In the second incident, an owner took a dog who was attacked to a veterinarian, they said.

Mahwah police responded, clearing the park and patrolling the area. The Bergen County Sheriff's Office also responded.

Several coyotes -- as well as a bobcat and a mountain lion -- have recently been seen in the 4000+-acre county park bordering Ringwood State Park and the Ramapo Mountain State Forest.

ALSO SEE: Sensing something was wrong, Doreen Latargia Entrup of Mahwah tried calling a neighbor to tell her she needed to come in off the street. That’s when a coyote attacked her, she said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/mahwah/police-fire/mahwah-mom-fights-off-attacking-coyote/773261/

