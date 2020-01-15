Contact Us
Breaking News: Fort Lee Driver, 93, Hospitalized In Englewood Crash
UPDATE: Quick Response Contains Ridgefield Park Industrial Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Ladder trucks made the difference for Ridgefield Park firefighters/
Ladder trucks made the difference for Ridgefield Park firefighters/ Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: With help from a sprinkler system and colleagues from other towns, Ridgefield Park firefighters doused a warehouse blaze Wednesday night.

The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. after someone working at the Industrial Avenue building heard a popping sound and saw smoke, responders said.

The blaze quickly went to three alarms, with two more for coverage, they said.

Bogota, Cliffside Park, Hackensack and Little Ferry firefighters were among those providing mutual aid either at the scene or for the village.

Several ladders quickly were put into operation and a trench was cut to help contain the fire, which was burning below a bow truss roof above the sprinkler system.

The blaze was declared under control shortly after 7:30 p.m., less than two hours after it began.

One minor injury to a firefighter was reported.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

