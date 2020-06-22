Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: Protestor Arrested After Climbing Famous 'Skyscraper' Ride In Seaside Heights

Jon Craig
Man named "Chris" atop Casino Pier "Skyscraper" tower ride at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights. Photo Credit: News12 (Screengrab)

UPDATED: A man climbed to the top of the 17-story Skyscraper tower ride at Casino Pier to protest what he called unfair charges brought against him by local police, according to several news reports.

After he reached the top of the popular ride in Seaside Heights, he raised an American flag. He will come down after he secured an attorney to help with the charges, the man told News12 New Jersey.

He did not specify what the charges are or what jurisdiction brought them.

About 10 a.m., Christopher Angulo, 45, of Lavallette, climbed back down and was arrested by Seaside Heights police.

"He's having problems with other police departments," Seaside Heights Police Chief Thomas Boyd told the Asbury Park Press. 

After Hurricane Sandy, Angulo climbed the sunken Jet Star rollercoaster to place an American flag atop it, according to multiple reports.

