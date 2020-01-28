Contact Us
UPDATE: Prisoner Who Fled Custody At Newark Airport Captured

Jerry DeMarco
A prisoner in custody at Newark Airport slipped away Tuesday afternoon but was quickly recaptured, authorities said.

"The PAPD responded and assisted in the apprehension of the prisoner," authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said. "The incident resulted in minimal operation impact to Newark Liberty International Airport."

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection prisoner apparently asked to use a restroom at Terminal C around 11:30 a.m., went in unsupervised and escaped through a ventilation system, an airport source told Daily Voice.

The Essex County Sheriff's K-9 Unit was among the responders.

