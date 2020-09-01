Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
UPDATE: Pregnant Elizabeth Woman, 23, Killed In NJ Turnpike Crash

Cecilia Levine
Wendy Guevara
Wendy Guevara Photo Credit: Wendy Guevara

A 23-year-old Elizabeth woman died and 23-year-old man was seriously injured after a Ford van and Mercedes sedan crashed on the southbound side of the NJ Turnpike Monday morning in Middlesex County.

Wendy Guevara was pronounced dead at the scene while the man, Henry Nolasco, was flown to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with serious injuries, according to State Police and a GoFundMe launched by friends.

Guevara was reportedly six months pregnant, according to the campaign that had raised $600 as of Tuesday morning, in the 5:50 a.m. crash south of Exit 12 in Woodbridge.

The highway remained closed as of 8:30 a.m. as traffic backed up for nearly 10 miles.

Stephanie Cruz GoFundMe

