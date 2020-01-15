Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
UPDATE: Police, Tactical Units Respond To Garfield, Lodi For Shots Fired Report

Jerry DeMarco
In Garfield
In Garfield

Some Garfield and Lodi streets were closed and schools temporarily locked down as a report of shots fired brought a large number of police, sheriff's officers and other tactical responders Wednesday morning.

The initial report someone firing at a vehicle near the corner of Maple Street and Pierre Avenue in Garfield and then running off shortly before 11 a.m., possibly into Lodi, responders said.

Authorities couldn't confirm a witness's report that it resulted from a botched attempted robbery of a drug dealer.

No injured victim was immediately found. Area hospitals were checked, but no one came in with a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Police, Bergen County sheriff's officers and members of a Bergen County Regional SWAT team responded, and the city DPW was asked to place barricades closing certain area roads.

The Abraham Lincoln (6) and Roosevelt (7) schools in Garfield and the Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Lodi were temporarily locked down. The lockdowns were lifted.

Police advised residents to remain indoors and asked EMS to remain on standby.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

