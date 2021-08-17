UPDATE: Police Nab NJ Man, 27, Accused Of Beating GF’s 3-Year-Old Son To Death At Hotel

Police have apprehended a 27-year-old man they say fatally beat his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son at a New Jersey hotel.

Edwin A. Urbina, whose last known address was on Clyde Potts Drive in Morristown, was taken into custody Tuesday outside the Morris County Records and Administration Building and will be held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance, Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release.

Urbina is accused of physically beating the boy at the Oyo Hotel on Route 10 West in East Hanover in the early morning hours on August 13, Carroll said.

The boy arrived at Morristown Medical Center in cardiac arrest, and an autopsy confirmed his manner of death to be homicide.

The boy’s mother, Krystal Straw, 28, arrived at the hotel a short time later and took Urbina to a second location before seeking medical attention for her son, authorities said.

Urbina also told Straw to delete content from her cell phone and deny his involvement in the crime when talking to police.

Urbina faces charges for first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of children, third-degree tampering with a witness and fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

Straw has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of children, third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution, third-degree tampering with a witness and fourth-degree tampering with evidence, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.