UPDATE: Police Looking For Same Man In Two Newark Bank Robberies

UPDATE, Oct. 14: Additional photos of the suspect have been added.

Original story below:

Newark police are asking the public 's help identifying a bank robber who struck in the city Saturday.

The man entered Citi Bank at 721 Broad St. around 1:45 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money. No cash was taken in that robbery.

A few minutes later police say the same man entered Chase bank at 744 Broad St. and again handed the teller the note, this time making off with $1,000.

He is described as white, 5’2” to 5'6" tall and 130-150 lbs. He has a brown/orange beard and mustache and was wearing a gray hooded sweater, gray jeans, black and white flannel-patterned scarf, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpdonline.org

