UPDATE: Police-Involved Shooting Leaves Man Dead In Secaucus Domestic Incident, Authorities Say

What began as a domestic incident at a Secaucus condo Sunday night turned into a shootout with police that left a man dead, authorities said.

Following protocol, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said his office was investigation the police-involved shooting death in the 300 block of Sea Isle Key in Harmon Cove.

Secaucus Mayor Mike Gonnelli told reporters at the scene that the incident began as a domestic dispute that required a police response around 5:45 p.m.

Responders said a subject was barricaded.

Local police were joined by a Hudson County SWAT team, Hudson County sheriff’s officers and police from surrounding communities, including Jersey City and East Rutherford.

Local residents were asked to shelter in place for about an hour and 40 minutes.

Area streets were blocked off in the 500-unit condominium complex overlooking the Hackensack River.

“This investigation is being conducted pursuant to a law enacted in January 2019, Senate Bill 1036, which requires that the Attorney General’s Office conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody,” Grewal said in a release issued just after 11 p.m.

“The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time,” the attorney general said..

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.