UPDATE: Police ID Man, 29, Stabbed Dead In Bayonne

Authorities in Hudson County on Wednesday were seeking a motive and suspect behind Tuesday's fatal stabbing of a 29-year-old Bayonne man.

Matthew Mortimer was stabbed just before 3:30 p.m., at 1095 Avenue C between 53rd and 54th streets, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with multiple stab wounds to his face and chest, initial reports say.

Mortimer was pronounced dead at approximately 4:15 p.m.

A GoFundMe in memory of Mortimer had raised $2,000 as of Wednesday morning. Records show Mortimer previously lived in Jersey City.

The cause and manner of death were pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

All information will be kept confidential.

