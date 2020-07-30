UPDATE: Police ID Local Pedestrian, 63, Struck, Killed Outside Fair Lawn Municipal Building

A pedestrian struck and killed Wednesday morning outside the Fair Lawn municipal building lived around the corner, authorities said.

Yuri Berger, 63, was crossing Fair Lawn Avenue up the street from his Edward Street home when he was struck in the crosswalk by a 2012 Honda SUV driven by a 53-year-old Fair Lawn man around 9:45 a.m., Police Sgt. Sean Macys said.

The impact knocked him under a 2017 Mercedes Benz sedan that was stopped near the corner of Parmalee Avenue, Macys said.

Police rushed to his aid, lifting the vehicle and administering CPR before EMS took over, the sergeant said.

Berger was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced dead, he said.

Fair Lawn police were investigating, assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, Macys said, adding that summonses were pending.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

