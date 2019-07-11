Contact Us
UPDATE (PHOTOS): Driver 79, Plows Sedan Into Fair Lawn Bakery

Jerry DeMarco
The mishap caused extensive damage to Zadies Bake Shop in Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

No one was seriously injured when a sedan plowed into a Fair Lawn bakery late Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Lexus -- driven by a 79-year-old Fair Lawn woman -- slammed through the front of Zadies Kosher Bake Shop in a strip mall on Fair Lawn Avenue (Route 208) at Chandler Drive around 11 a.m.

The driver "was pulling into a parking spot and hit the gas instead of the brake, crashing through the pillar in front of her and then through the storefront," Sgt.Sean Macys said.

She and her 90-year-old male passenger weren't injured, the sergeant said.

A 63-year-old male customer from Queens had to be treated by the Fair Lawn Ambulance Corps after he was struck in the leg by flying glass, he said.

"The establishment sustained heavy damage and was deemed uninhabitable," Macys said.

The elderly motorist received a careless driving summons, he said.

At the scene of the crash at Zadies Bake Shop in Fair Lawn.

PHOTOS: Boyd A. Loving

Zadies Bake Shop in Fair Lawn was extensively damaged when the sedan crashed through the storefront.

PHOTO: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE

PHOTO: Boyd A. Loving

