UPDATE: Pedestrian Critical After Three Are Hit In Northwest Bergen Towns In Under 20 Minutes

Jerry DeMarco
North Maple Avenue, Ridgewood
North Maple Avenue, Ridgewood Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

In less than 20 minutes, pedestrians were struck by vehicles in three Northwest Bergen towns Friday night, sending all of them to the hospital -- including one with life-threatening injuries, responders said.

The most serious was unresponsive, had a weak pulse and was bleeding from the head after being struck around 6:35 p.m. on Ramapo Valley Road near Oak Street in Oakland, they said.

Police blocked intersections to clear a path for the ambulance to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, with CPR being conducted on the victim. Investigators were requested to the scene.

Minutes earlier, a 21-year-old Waldwick man was struck on Grove Street by a vehicle driven by a 76-year-old borough woman, police Lt. Thomas Dowling said.

He was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood after complaining of leg pain, the lieutenant said.

Police were investigating.

Around 6:15 p.m., a 27-year-old Glen Rock woman was taken to the Trauma Unit at St. Joe's after being struck by a Toyota on North Maple Avenue in Ridgewood.

The 51-year-old driver from Washington Township remained at the scene, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

Village police were investigating, the chief said.

Police everywhere continue to warn drivers and pedestrian alike that even the slightest distraction could lead to serious injury or death.

Neither should ever assume the other will stop and both should remain 100% alert, they say.

******

UPDATE: A postal carrier from Midland Park who admitted being drunk when he fled the scene after striking and killing a Hawthorne man in Ridgewood won’t be going to state prison for his crime.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/ridgewood/police-fire/midland-park-mailman-gets-364-nights-in-jail-in-ridgewood-hit-run-death/781727/

******

