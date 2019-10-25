UPDATE: Paterson Teen Dies Following Crash On Rt. 19

UPDATE: One of the drivers involved in the collision has died. Click here for more.

Traffic backed up on Route 19 Friday afternoon for a crash investigation on the border of Clifton and Paterson.

All lanes were closed near Valley Road where a car carrying several people collided with a truck then overturned around 9:45 a.m., reports say.

Paterson police and the Passaic County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene unit were investigating.

Traffic was being diverted to Valley Road as of 1:30 p.m.

At the scene

