Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Paterson Teen Dies Following Crash On Rt. 19

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Judy Stearn Pavolony

UPDATE: One of the drivers involved in the collision has died. Click here for more.

Traffic backed up on Route 19 Friday afternoon for a crash investigation on the border of Clifton and Paterson.

All lanes were closed near Valley Road where a car carrying several people collided with a truck then overturned around 9:45 a.m., reports say.

Paterson police and the Passaic County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene unit were investigating.

Traffic was being diverted to Valley Road as of 1:30 p.m.

At the scene

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.