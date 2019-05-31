UPDATE: Paterson Boy, 16, Shot Dead, Authorities Confirm

Authorities Friday morning confirmed a Daily Voice report from the night before that a 16-year-old Paterson boy was shot dead outside an apartment building.

Responders found his lifeless body outside the Madison Apartments on East 19th Street around 6:50 p.m. He'd been shot in the head, they said.

They conducted CPR and requested an Advanced Life Support response, but it was already too late, they said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office was investigating, along with Paterson police.

COURTESY: GoogleMaps

