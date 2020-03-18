UPDATE: Passenger Killed, Driver Charged In DWI Crash At Fairview/North Bergen Border

A passenger was killed and a West New York driver charged with death by auto in a drunk-driving crash overnight Wednesday at the Fairview/North Bergen border, authorities said.

The black Honda Civic Type R struck a utility pole on southbound Broad Avenue (Route 9) across from the entrance to Fairview Cemetery around 1:30 a.m., Bergen County Prosecutor's Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti confirmed.

The passenger, whose identity was withheld pending next of kin, was killed, the chief said.

The car hit the pole head-on flush on the passenger side.

"The console, everything was in the back of the car," one responder said. "You could walk into the engine compartment."

The 26-year-old driver, who was hospitalized in stable condition after climbing out of the wreck, was being charged with vehicular homicide, among other offenses, authorities said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities were releasing him pending a court appearance instead of sending him to the Bergen County Jail, Anzilotti said.

Meanwhile, responders said there may have been a backseat passenger who fled.

All apparently had been drinking before the crash, they said.

The prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded along with Fairview and North Bergen police, Fairview firefighters and the state Department of Transportation.

Because the vehicle crashed on the bridge, both sides of the highway were closed for nearly eight hours between 91st Street in North Bergen and Fairview Avenue in Fairview.

