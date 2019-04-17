UPDATE: Park Ridge Bank Robber Gets More Than $30,000, May Have Made Distracting 911 Call

Authorities suspect that a robber who made off with more than $30,000 from a Park Ridge bank Wednesday afternoon made a bogus 911 call moments earlier in an apparent attempt to distract authorities.

Tactical units were responding to the misleading call of shots fired in another part of town around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when the robber walked into the Oritani Bank in a Kinderkamack Road shopping center and walked out with the cash.

He had a goatee and glasses and was wearing a baseball hat and bicycle helmet, along with a scarf around his neck, police said.

Area schools were temporarily sheltered in place, but the move was lifted soon after.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.