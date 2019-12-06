UPDATE: One Dead In Jersey City Crash, Two Seriously Injured

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and Jersey City police are conducting an investigation of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles in Jersey City Friday.

The prosecutor's office said one man is dead and two other people suffered serious injuries. The names of the victims were not released.

The agency advised motorists to avoid the area of Fairmount Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard as the investigation takes place.

WABC 7 reported a taxi and an SUV collided around 4:30 a.m. Responders had to extricate the victims and at least three people were hurt, according to preliminary reports and the station.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

