UPDATE: Newark Firefighter Injured Battling Blaze That Displaced 7 Families

A Newark firefighter was injured while battling a Thursday morning blaze that spread to a pair of three-story homes and displaced seven families, officials said.

The two-alarm fire broke out at 817 South 14th Street — a vacant 2 1/2 story residence — just after 11 a.m., prompting a response from about 70 firefighters, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The fire spread rapidly to 813-815 and 819 South 14th Street, both occupied 3-story wood frame residences, O’Hara said.

One firefighter sustained a minor neck injury but was treated at the scene and remained on duty, authorities said. No other injuries were reported, and the fire was placed under control just after 12:30 p.m.

The fire displaced seven families containing 15 adults and eight children, O’Hara said. Its cause and origin remains under investigation by the Department of Public Safety’s Arson Unit.

