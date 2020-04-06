UPDATE: Multi-Alarm Fire Ravages Ridgewood Downtown

Firefighters saved an entire block of businesses and homes by eventually putting down a destructive downtown blaze Sunday night in Ridgewood.

The five-alarm fire broke out in an apartment upstairs from the Bagelicious shop on North Broad Street shortly after 9 a.m. and quickly spread to the building housing the Mediterraneo restaurant and an office building.

A female resident of an upstairs apartment was rescued and taken to The Valley Hospital with smoke inhalation.

Other residents who live in apartments above both businesses fled before floors collapsed and flames began shooting through the roof.

Demolition Monday. Boyd A. Loving

Responders assist Ridgewood resident who was hospitalized with smoke inhalation. (PHOTO: Boyd A. Loving) Boyd A. Loving

At the scene of the Broad Avenue blaze in Ridgewood. (PHOTO: Boyd A. Loving) Boyd A. Loving

At one point, five ladder hoses were in operation during the multi-hour fire.

Firefighters from Allendale, Fair Lawn, Glen Rock, Hackensack, Hawthorne, Ho-Ho-Kus, Mahwah, Midland Park, Paramus and Waldwick assisted at the scene.

Firefighters from Oradell, Saddle Brook, Washington Township and Fair Lawn Rescue stood by at Ridgewood fire headquarters to provide coverage for any other village calls.

PHOTOS BELOW AND TOP: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Broad Street, Ridgewood Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

