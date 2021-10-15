Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PD: Mom Leaves Young Child Alone In Car Outside Garfield Walmart, Assaults Female Officer
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt After Being Struck By Box Truck In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Intersection of Harvard Street and N. Passaic Avenue in Chatham
Intersection of Harvard Street and N. Passaic Avenue in Chatham Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a box truck in Morris County Friday morning, police said.

The motorcyclist — a 59-year-old East Hanover man — was riding south on North Passaic Avenue in Chatham when he was hit by a box truck crossing North Passaic Avenue from Harvard Street just before 10:35 a.m., local police said.

The rider was taken to Morristown Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious and life-threatening injuries, police said.

The truck driver was issued a summons for careless driving and may face additional charges, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Assisting agencies include the Chatham Emergency Squad, Chatham Fire Department, Atlantic Health Medic Units, Madison Police Department, Livingston Police Department and Morris County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Section.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.