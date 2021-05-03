UPDATE: Morris County College Student Was Seen At Brooklyn Bridge Hours After Disappearance

A missing Morris County college student was seen at the Brooklyn Bridge hours after his disappearance in January, police said after reviewing new surveillance footage.

Ajay Sah, a junior and Nepalese International student at Drew University in Madison, was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 19 exiting the NJ Transit train in New York Penn Station, police said following the student’s initial disappearance.

However, Sah, 22, was later seen on surveillance footage on the Brooklyn Bridge between 1 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 20, just hours after he was seen exiting the the train, police confirmed this week.

He was wearing a gray hoodie and a black leather jacket when he stopped to take a photo of the lights, according to a Facebook page launched to spread awareness of his disappearance.

More than $24,000 had been raised as of Friday afternoon on a GoFundMe for to boost public awareness and help Sah’s parents travel to the United States.

Anyone with information about Sah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Morris County Missing Persons Unit at (973) 593-3000.

