UPDATE: Morris Catholic Teacher Sent Sex Toy, Secretly Met With Student At Hotel, Report Says

A former Morris Catholic High School teacher and volleyball coach accused of sexually assaulting two juvenile students performed sex acts in a classroom with one and took the other to a nearby hotel, court papers say.

Carlos A. Franco-Leon, 42, of Rockaway Township, assaulted the girls between 2015 and 2019 -- even after his 2018 suspension, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release with other members of law enforcement over the weekend.

Franco-Leon arranged to meet one girl at a local hotel and used a school classroom to engage in sexual acts with the other -- although they did not go as far as intercourse while in the school, according to an affidavit filed in Denville municipal court on Sunday.

He also is accused of sending naked photos to one girl through Snapchat, and a sex toy with a note that said "I love you baby," court papers say. The two secretly met up at the Ramada in Rockaway Township, court papers say.

Franco-Leon's employment at the Denville school ended in 2018, but he went on to serve as the varsity girls volleyball coach at Roselle Catholic High School in Union County.

He was suspended from Roselle Catholic High School, too, according to a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Newark said over the weekend.

Franco-Leon was arrested on several charges of aggravated sex assault and child endangerment, authorities said. He is being held in the Morris County Jail pending a court appearance.

