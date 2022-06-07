UPDATE: Missing Somerset County Woman, 29, Found Safe

UPDATE: Dover has been located and is safe, authorities confirmed.

---------------------------

Seen her? Authorities in Somerset County are seeking the public’s help locating an endangered 29-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Shekinah D. Dover, of Franklin Township, was last seen walking on Grove Street towards Main Street in Somerville around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said in a release with local officials on Tuesday, June 7.

She was reported missing to the Franklin Township police department by her mother around 5 p.m. the following day, Taggart said.

Dover stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, authorities said.

She was last seen wearing a sage green Nike hoodie sweatshirt, black leggings, and burgundy flat shoes. She also had a silver ring on her right finger, investigators said.

Anyone with information about Dover’s whereabouts is urged to call the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.