UPDATE: Missing Retired Law Enforcement Officer Found With Stab Wound In Bergen County Park

The search for a distraught retired law enforcement officer ended when rescuers found him bleeding from an apparently self-inflicted stab wound in a wooded area of a Bergen County park early Tuesday evening.

The 66-year-old victim's wound wasn't considered life-threatening, responders said.

Rescuers carried him out of the woods on a stretcher in the Dunkerhook area of Saddle River County Park in Paramus a few miles from his home.

A waiting Paramus Medical Services rig took him to Hackensack University University Medical Center with a police escort and officers closing intersections along the route, witnesses said.

Paramus police, firefighters and EMS responded along with Bergen County sheriff's officers and Ridgewood police, among others.

Daily Voice is withholding the identity of the 26-year law enforcement veteran, who retired more than 15 years ago.

Rescuers carry the man from the woods to a waiting ambulance in Paramus. Boyd A. Loving

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this story.

