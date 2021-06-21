UPDATE: Missing Morris County Man, 71, Found Dead In Reservoir

A Morris County man missing since Thursday night was found dead in a nearby reservoir, authorities confirmed.

The search was initiated when the 71-year-old Randolph man’s vehicle was found parked off Woodland Road by the Clyde Potts Reservoir in Mendham Township around 11 p.m., and his family could not confirm his whereabouts, Chief Ross Johnson said in a release.

Emergency crews searched the area until about 4 a.m. and reconvened Friday morning, when the man’s body was found near the shore around 11:30 a.m., Johnson said.

The man’s death is believed to be accidental and was deemed non-suspicious pending an autopsy from the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office, Johnson said. His name was not released.

“Thank you to all of the agencies who assisted during this investigation, including the Morris County Sheriffs Office, Morris County Park Police, and the New Jersey State Police,” Johnson said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time.”

Johnson added that the reservoir is private property and that any type of trespassing is strictly forbidden.

