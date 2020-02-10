UPDATE: Maywood Man, 78, Struck In Chain-Reaction Crash Protects Dog From Harm

A 78-year-old Maywood man was injured in a freak chain-reaction crash while protecting his dog from harm Sunday night, responders said.

A 2012 Ford Explorer driven by a 17-year-old Rochelle Park man was headed west on East Central Avenue when it struck a legally parked vehicle that got pushed completely onto the sidewalk, hitting the victim as he walked his black Labrador shortly before 8:30 p.m., police said.

The victim was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center and released with what appeared to be minor injuries, Capt. Terence Kenny said.

The dog -- whose owner pushed him away at the moment of impact -- ran into the street and made it back home, unharmed, Kenny said.

The driver received a summons, although the captain said the crash was still under investigation.

