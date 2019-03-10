Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Man, Woman Killed In Route 80 Double-Crash In Paterson

Daily Voice
Westbound Route 80 was closed at the scene of the crash.
Westbound Route 80 was closed at the scene of the crash. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

Two people were killed on westbound Route 80 in Paterson Sunday morning when a sedan slammed into a car disabled in a crash moments earlier.

The first vehicle apparently crashed into the divider near the Madison Avenue overpass just after 11 a.m., responders said.

At least one occupant was standing outside the disabled vehicle when a second driver apparently switched from the middle to the left lane to pass and lost control of that car, a witness said.

It then struck and rolled over the first vehicle, he said.

Both ended up on the shoulder of the highway at milepost 59.2 near Exit 58.

One victim was found beneath a Hyundai Elantra and the other was on the shoulder between it and a Toyota Camry.

The westbound highway was closed for two hours after the crash.

The slow lane and right shoulder were reopened as of 1 p.m.

DAILY VOICE PHOTOS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.