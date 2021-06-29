Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Man Killed In Fiery SUV Crash On Route 80, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A man was pronounced dead after a crash on Route 80 westbound caused his SUV to go up in flames Monday night, state police confirmed.

The man was behind the wheel of a Nissan Pathfinder when he ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree near milepost 41.5 in Parsippany just before 9:10 p.m., NJSP Lt. Jeff Flynn told Daily Voice.

The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames following the crash, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Flynn said.

The westbound lanes were temporarily closed for the crash investigation, according to a Tweet from the 511NJ Twitter page.

The man’s identity has not been released, Flynn said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.