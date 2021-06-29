UPDATE: Man Killed In Fiery SUV Crash On Route 80, State Police Say

A man was pronounced dead after a crash on Route 80 westbound caused his SUV to go up in flames Monday night, state police confirmed.

The man was behind the wheel of a Nissan Pathfinder when he ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree near milepost 41.5 in Parsippany just before 9:10 p.m., NJSP Lt. Jeff Flynn told Daily Voice.

The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames following the crash, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Flynn said.

The westbound lanes were temporarily closed for the crash investigation, according to a Tweet from the 511NJ Twitter page.

Crash investigation and Vehicle fire on I-80 westbound West of Exit 42 - US 202/Littleton Rd (Parsippany-Troy Hills Twp) All lanes closed https://t.co/PSfxvzMoZU — 511NJ I80 (@511nji80) June 29, 2021

The man’s identity has not been released, Flynn said.

