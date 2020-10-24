Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
UPDATE: Man Dead, Woman Critical In Attempted Jersey City Murder Suicide

Cecilia Levine
Jersey City police
Jersey City police Photo Credit: Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association

A man shot his girlfriend multiple times and then turned the gun on himself this week in Jersey City, initial police reports say.

The man shot his girlfriend multiple times in the knee and neck and then himself in the head around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, on Clarke Avenue, unconfirmed reports say.

As of Saturday, one man -- possibly the shooter -- was dead, a woman was critical and a third man was in stable condition,Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

The man and woman were taken to Bayonne Medical Center then transported to Jersey City Medical Center. A third victim was also reportedly hospitalized with unknown injuries.

A car linked to the incident was reportedly recovered by authorities.

No further information was being released as per policy with potential or confirmed domestic violence incident, Wallace-Scalcione said.

