UPDATE: Man Dead, Woman Critical In Attempted Jersey City Murder Suicide

A man shot his girlfriend multiple times and then turned the gun on himself this week in Jersey City, initial police reports say.

The man shot his girlfriend multiple times in the knee and neck and then himself in the head around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, on Clarke Avenue, unconfirmed reports say.

As of Saturday, one man -- possibly the shooter -- was dead, a woman was critical and a third man was in stable condition,Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

The man and woman were taken to Bayonne Medical Center then transported to Jersey City Medical Center. A third victim was also reportedly hospitalized with unknown injuries.

A car linked to the incident was reportedly recovered by authorities.

No further information was being released as per policy with potential or confirmed domestic violence incident, Wallace-Scalcione said.

