North Passaic Daily Voice
UPDATE: Man, 28 Shot Dead On Jersey City Street

The victim was shot and killed on the sidewalk in front of 233 Wegman Parkway in Jersey City, responders said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 28-year-old father was shot and killed on a Jersey City sidewalk Friday night, authorities said.

Rashawn Bethea was gunned down around 11:30 p.m. in front of a home on Wegman Parkway, up the street from near Audubon Park in the city's Greenville section, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene from gunshot wounds to the torso 15 minutes later, responders said.

An autopsy was being conducted as part of an investigation by Suarez's Homicide Unit and Jersey City police, the prosecutor said.

No suspected motive was initially given.

Hoboken firefighters freed a mother and her infant child after their SUV rolled and hit two parked vehicles up the street from a firehouse Saturday afternoon.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hudson/police-fire/mother-infant-freed-from-overturned-suv-steps-from-hoboken-firehouse/784572/

