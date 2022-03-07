UPDATE: Lake Hopatcong Man Airlifted With Head Injury After Falling From Ladder

A Lake Hopatcong man was flown to a nearby hospital after falling from a ladder Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to the fall report at 86 Main St. in Chester found Anthony Litterini, 29, with a head injury shortly after 12:45 p.m., Chief Thomas Williver said in a release.

Litterini was flown via Atlantic Health Medevac to Morristown Medical Center for treatment, Williver said.

The Chester Volunteer Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

