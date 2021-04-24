Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
UPDATE: Jersey Shore Woman, 25, Dead, 4 Injured In Fiery Route 24 Chain Reaction Crash

Cecilia Levine
Route 24 crash Photo Credit: Craig Hickman
Route 24 crash Photo Credit: Craig Hickman

A 25-year-old Jersey Shore driver died in a Morris County crash Saturday, authorities said.

Stephanie Santora, of Jackson, was behind the wheel of an unknown vehicle that was struck by a truck pulling a utility trailer east in the left lane of Route 24 near mile post 5.7 at 12:22 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The impact of the crash sent Santora's car into a Toyota RAV4, which then struck a Jeep Cherokee, Goez said.

Santora's car went up in flames and she was pronounced dead, while her 26-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The truck driver, a 32-year-old man from Copiague, NY sustained minor injuries. The Toyota driver, a 37 Morristown woman, and the Jeep driver, a 50-year-old man from Morristown, both suffered moderate injuries, Goez said.

The crash closed the highway for several hours and remained under investigation.

