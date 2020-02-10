UPDATE: Jersey City Motorcyclist, 26, Seriously Injured In Chase, Crash With Clifton PD

A Jersey City man who was being followed by Clifton police sustained serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle on Route 3 at the Route 1&9 off-ramp, authorities said.

The 26-year-old motorcyclist was headed eastbound he crashed his 2000 Suzuki just after 9 p.m. Sunday, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

The motorcyclist, who wasn't identified, was unconscious and unresponsive following the crash, authorities said. He was later discharged after being treated at Jersey City Medical Center, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

All area lanes were temporarily closed and traffic detoured in North Bergen while the wreckage was cleared and an investigation was conducted by the Hudson County Regional Fatal Collision Unit.

Secaucus and North Bergen police were among the responders.

Emergency responders said the crash involved a police pursuit but that couldn't officially be confirmed. Authorities didn't disclose the reason the motorcyclist was being followed.

