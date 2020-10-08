Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Police Charge Morris County Dad Who Left Kids In Sweltering Car While Shopping
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Jersey City Man Charged With Stabbing Roommate Dead In Shared Apartment

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tong Cheng
Tong Cheng Photo Credit: HCPO/Google Maps

A 26-year-old man has been charged with stabbing his roommate to death over the weekend in their Jersey City apartment, authorities said Monday.

Tong Cheng, 26, was charged with stabbing Yuting Ge, 23, in their New York Avenue apartment Saturday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Authorities responding to the apartment found Ge's lifeless body covered in gashes around 12:30 p.m., Suarez said. He was pronounced dead less than half an hour later.

The cause and manner of death for Ge were pending findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cheng was arrested without incident just before 4:30 a.m. Monday, at a hotel in Weehawken, according to Suarez.

Cheng was charged with murder and other weapons offenses, Suarez said. 

Cheng, who graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology Graduate School, and Ge, a current graduate student at Stevens, shared an apartment in Jersey City.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.