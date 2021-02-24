Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
UPDATE: IDs Released For Woman, 11-Year-Old Son Found Dead In Morris County Pond

Grace Lord Park in Boonton
Grace Lord Park in Boonton Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities have confirmed the identities of the 35-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy found drowned in a Morris County pond Tuesday evening.

The body of Warda Syed and her son, Uzair Ahmed, were recovered from the Upper Pond section of Grace Lord Park in Boonton around 5:40 p.m., Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release with other county officials.

Syed’s younger six-year-old son was also found at the scene unharmed, though his name will bot be released, Carroll said.

Additional details will be released “when appropriate,” Carroll said.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, the Boonton Police Department Detective Bureau and the Boonton Fire Department Swiftwater Rescue Team.

