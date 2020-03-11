Contact Us
UPDATE: Hillsdale Driver, 53, Killed In GSP Bergen Crash

A driver killed in a Wednesday morning crash on the Garden State Parkway was identified as a 53-year-old Hillsdale woman.

A Toyota RAV 4 driven by Shang Nam was disabled by another crash when it was struck in the EZ-Pass express lanes on the southbound Parkway in Washington Township by an Audi A4 driven by a 40-year-old Upper Saddle River man shortly before 6 a.m., Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

Nam was pronounced dead at the scene, Peele said.

The other driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't considered life threatening, he said.

The EZ-Pass express lanes were closed for about 3½ hours while the wreckage was cleared and an investigation was begun.

Investigators were trying to determine what happened, including whether the SUV initially hit a guardrail, debris or another vehicle that may have fled the scene.

Any witnesses or those with information that could help the investigation are asked to contact NJ State Police: (609) 882-2000 .

