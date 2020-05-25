UPDATE: Fugitive, 23, In Killings, Kidnapping Reportedly Compared Himself To Sandy Hook Shooter

Authorities reportedly found a message in the dorm room of accused Connecticut killer Peter Manfredonia in which he compared himself to the man who killed 26 people in the infamous Sandy Hook school shooting.

"We saw what happened when Adam [Lanza] snapped," YourContent.com reported the message left on the wall said. "Now they see what happens when I snap.’

Authorities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut continued searching for Manfredonia on Monday after they said he left a woman he'd kidnapped unharmed in Paterson before continuing on to Pennsylvania in a car belonging to one of the murder victims.

The 2016 Volkswagen Jetta was later found near the Pennsylvania border, they said.

***UPDATE: Media reports that Manfredonia was captured Monday morning following a high-speed chase that ended in Elizabeth aren't true, authorities told Daily Voice.

Authorities issued more recent photos of Manfredonia -- who grew up near Lanza, the crazed gunman who shot and killed 20 children between six and seven years old and six adult staff members at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, CT on Dec. 14, 2012.

The 6-foot-3-inch Manfredonia, a 2015 Newtown High School graduate UConn senior majoring in finance and mechanical engineering, killed an elderly man and acquaintance in Connecticut before kidnapping the woman and heading to New Jersey, authorities said.

Police said he weighs about 240 pounds, when last seen had black disheveled hair and was believed to be armed with pistols and long guns.

"Do NOT approach, he is ARMED AND DANGEROUS, call 911 immediately," Connecticut State Police urged.

