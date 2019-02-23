UPDATE: Former Mahwah EMT Captain Who Operates Day Care Center Freed After Child Porn Arrest

A former EMT captain and Mahwah councilman who co-owns and operates a children's day care center with his mother was released after authorities booked him Friday on charges of possessing child pornography.

Charles Jandris, a 53-year-old father of two, surrendered to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office accompanied by defense attorney Brian Neary.

After being processed, he released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Municipal Court in Hackensack.

Jandris is charged with child endangerment by possessing and/or viewing child pornography, stemming from an incident that records show allegedly occurred early last March.

Known as "Chuck," Jandris is a former township councilman and Planning Board member who left Mahwah Emergency Medical Services in August.

A township resident since 1998, he is also the director of finance and co-owner of the Children’s Learning Center of Mahwah, founded by his mother.

Parents said Jandris had driven their children in the center's bus for years. He also has mentored several EMS members.

"It’s a terrible situation for our community," one parent said. "We are all shocked.

"I feel terrible for all the kids that looked up to him, his own kids especially. I keep hoping it’s a horrible mistake, but I know it wouldn’t have come to this if it was."

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo was expected to issue an official release on Monday.

Meanwhile, his office offered to speak with parents of children who attend the Children's Learning Center.

Founded 32 years ago, the center says it provides "a variety of services, including pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, preschool, private school, early education, child care, after school and after-school transportation."

It serves youngsters from Allendale, Franklin Lakes, Ho-Ho-Kus, Mahwah, Oakland, Ramsey, Ridgewood, Waldwick and Wyckoff.

NOTE: A social media post on Saturday incorrectly indicated that Jandris was in the Bergen County Jail. Jandris was released after processing and wasn't ordered into custody. Authorities charged him with a third-degree offense, records show no prior criminal history and he has strong ties to the community -- reducing the potential for fleeing prosecution. Such factors would convince a judge to not order a defendant held.

Jandris is charged under New Jersey statutes with a third-degree offense, which says, in part, that "any person who knowingly possesses or knowingly views any photograph, film, videotape, computer program or file, video game or any other reproduction or reconstruction which depicts a child engaging in a prohibited sexual act or in the simulation of such an act is guilty of a crime."

In order to convict someone of the charge (after he or she rejects a plea offer) prosecutors must prove beyond beyond a reasonable doubt that:

"The defendant [possessed] [viewed] any [choose appropriate] photograph, film, videotape, computer program or file, video game or any other reproduction or reconstruction of a child under 16 years old;

"The [child] [children] depicted in the [choose appropriate] photograph, film, videotape, computer program or file, video game or any other reproduction or reconstruction [was] [were] engaging in a prohibited sexual act or in the simulation of such an act;

"The defendant knew that the [child] [children] depicted in the [choose appropriate] photograph, film, videotape, computer program or file, video game or any other reproduction or reconstruction [was] [were] engaging in a prohibited sexual act or in the simulation of such an act."

"It is not a defense that the defendant did not know that the [child] [children] [was] [were] under the age of 16 or that the defendant believed that the [child] [children] [was] [were] 16 years old or older, even if such a mistaken belief was reasonable," New Jersey law says.

