UPDATE: Fire Destroys Wayne Truck Repair Shop, Leaks Oil Into Ramapo River

Flames ravaged a Wayne truck repair shop Monday night, responders said.

Responders reported explosions at Vander Wiele Truck Service in the Hamburg Turnpike shop between two self-storage facilities.

“It appeared that the fire was ignited by sparks created during metal grinding work” in the shop, Wayne Police Detective Capt. Dan Daly said early Tuesday.

The blaze quickly went to four alarms after breaking out shortly before 7 p.m., collapsing a roof and walls

The main body of the fire was knocked down in about a half hour, with a trio of aerial ladders being used to continually fight the flames.

All five Wayne fire companies responded, along with colleagues from Bloomingdale and Pompton Lakes at the scene and other neighboring communities covering the township.

Oil leaked into a nearby brook and the Ramapo River, requiring response from a Passaic County Hazardous Materials Unit, the Passaic County Health Department and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

A boom was stretched across the river to minimize contamination downstream, Daly said.

Hamburg Turnpike, which remained closed from Black Oak Ridge Road to Terhune Drive, was reopened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No one was injured, Daly said.

