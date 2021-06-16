UPDATE: FBI Agents Kill Armed Kidnapping Suspect From Philadelphia In North Jersey

FBI agents shot and killed an armed kidnapping suspect out of Philadelphia at an apartment complex in North Jersey early Wednesday, authorities said.

Law enforcement agents tracked the suspect to the Lakeview Apartments in Leonia, where a confrontation with members of the FBI's Philadelphia and Newark field offices ensued, NBC New York reports.

Local resident Kathleen Gentile told Daily Voice she heard voices outside just before 3:45 a.m. saying "FBI, please come out, you're standing in the window."

Then, she heard gunshots.

"Literally, 'Bang, bang bang' is what I heard," she said. "All I know is that I'm unnerved."

The victim was reportedly found safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.