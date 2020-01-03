UPDATE: Fast-Moving Blaze Destroys Lodi Commercial Building

Fire destroyed a Lodi commercial building Thursday night.
The general-alarm blaze broke out shortly before 9 p.m. in the kitchen of a small building next to the one that housed the JDM School Uniform company and CCS Car Care Specialties on Main Street.
Flames quickly spread and soon blew through the roof of the uniform store.
A dog who apparently belonged to the woman who owned the defunct business next door reportedly died in the fire. A neighbor said the store had closed about two weeks ago and the owner may have been living there.
An arson investigator was requested.
Firefighters from Carlstadt, Elmwood Park, Fair Lawn, Garfield, Hackensack, Little Ferry, Maywood, Rochelle Park, Saddle Brook, Teaneck, Wallington and Wood-Ridge were among the mutual aid responders.
