UPDATE: Fast-Moving Blaze Destroys Lodi Commercial Building

Fire destroyed a Lodi commercial building Thursday night.

The general-alarm blaze broke out shortly before 9 p.m. in the kitchen of a small building next to the one that housed the JDM School Uniform company and CCS Car Care Specialties on Main Street.

Flames quickly spread and soon blew through the roof of the uniform store.

At the Lodi fire on Main Street Thursday night. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters battle flames at Lodi building on Main Street. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

A dog who apparently belonged to the woman who owned the defunct business next door reportedly died in the fire. A neighbor said the store had closed about two weeks ago and the owner may have been living there.

What remained following the Lodi fire. Dawn Caruso Dolan

Mark Rosetti shot this video of Thursday night's fire in Lodi Demonracer2

An arson investigator was requested.

Firefighters from Carlstadt, Elmwood Park, Fair Lawn, Garfield, Hackensack, Little Ferry, Maywood, Rochelle Park, Saddle Brook, Teaneck, Wallington and Wood-Ridge were among the mutual aid responders.

Aerial view of Thursday night's Lodi fire. Damian Lalama

At the scene. Jerry DeMarco

At the scene of the Lodi fire Thursday night. Chris Sloma for DAILY VOICE

