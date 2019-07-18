UPDATE: Evacuations, Road Closure Ordered After Fire, Chemical Release At East Rutherford Plant

Residences and businesses were evacuated Thursday afternoon in the area surrounding the site of a fire-sparked chemical release in East Rutherford.

Meanwhile, shelters-in-place were advised on the east side of Rutherford from Ridge Road to Meadow Road and in Lyndhurst east of Orient Way.

Motorists also were urged to avoid the East Rutherford area on Route 17. The northbound lanes in the area were temporarily shut down.

A vapor cloud and fumes that people in the area said smelled like chlorine were reported at the Diamond Chemical Company around 1:30 p.m.

This prompted a call for firefighters, at least two ambulances and a hazardous materials unit to the plant at East Union Avenue at Dubois Street.

Rutherford police urged residents on the east side of their town to close their windows and take refuge in a small, preferably windowless room.

“This is a precaution aimed to keep you safe while remaining indoors,” they said. “This is not the same thing as going to a shelter in case of a storm.

“Shelter-in-place means selecting a small, interior room, with no or few windows, and taking refuge there. It does not mean sealing off your entire home or office building.”

