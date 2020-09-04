Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: Emerson Driver Charged In Paramus Hit-And-Run That Killed Pedestrian, 58

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who might have seen something or has information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact Paramus police at (201) 262-3400 or the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 646-2300. Photo Credit: Googlemaps
Michael Mascaro III Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

UPDATE: A Rockland County man provided the tip that led to the arrest of an Emerson driver charged with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Paramus after seeing a Daily Voice story about the manhunt shared on a Facebook page.

SEE ANYTHING? Authorities on Friday renewed their call for help finding a driver who took off after hitting and killing a 58-year-old female pedestrian in Paramus early Thursday.

Authorities were looking for a four-door blue hatchback -- maybe a 2017-2019 Ford Fiesta or Ford Focus -- that was last seen fleeing on Soldier Road with headlight damage following the crash on Forest Avenue south of Soldier Hill Road near the Oradell border around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The driver headed south on Forest Avenue before turning right onto westbound Oradell Avenue, Musella said.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information about the hit-and-run vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at (201) 226-5595 or Paramus police at (201) 262-3400.

