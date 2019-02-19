UPDATE: Drugged Driver In Route 23 Gas Station Crash Kills Dad, Teenage Son, Attendant

UPDATE: A father and teen son getting gas and the attendant taking care of them were all killed when an SUV with a drugged-out driver behind the wheel slammed into them Tuesday morning at a Route 23 service station in Wayne, authorities confirmed.

The driver's Honda Pilot careened off the divider and into the Delta gas station on the highway's northbound side around 8:45 a.m., responders said.

It crashed into a Chevy Camaro convertible, killing the father and his 17-year-old son, as well as the attendant who was pumping their gas, a friend of the victims' families told Daily Voice.

Tomorrow would have been the father's birthday, the friend added.

The unidentified driver apparently had overdosed from an opioid and had to be revived with Narcan before being taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, authorities said.

"His ID was still in the vehicle," the official said. "A search warrant has to be obtained to get it so he could be identified."

Another vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, was also struck, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Wayne Police Chief James Clarke said.

Flying debris damaged vehicles at the neighboring Mazda dealership, part of a massive crime scene.

PHOTO COURTESY: Ed Lamoureaux

