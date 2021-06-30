UPDATE: Drowning Child Rescued From Round Valley Reservoir, 2nd Swimmer Found Safe, Police Say

Lifeguards at a Hunterdon County reservoir rescued a girl from the water Tuesday afternoon, and a man witnesses say went in to help was later found safely ashore, state police confirmed.

The girl was rescued from the water at Round Valley Reservoir in Lebanon with help from lifeguards and her mother around 4 p.m., NJSP Trooper Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

A short time later, Carteret Station Marine Bureau troopers initiated a search with the New Jersey State Park Police and Marine and Aviation Units after witnesses stated that a Hispanic man had entered the water to help the girl but never resurfaced, Peele said.

The search came to an end when police found a man matching the description of the swimmer, who had been in the water during the rescue, Peele said.

State Police units cleared the scene by 8 p.m.

“The State Park Police will continue to monitor the park to ensure that all visitors are accounted for,” Peele said.

Local fire and rescue teams also assisted with the search, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.