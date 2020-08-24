Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
UPDATE: Driver Killed By Garbage Truck In Teaneck

Jerry DeMarco
River Road and Downing Street, Teaneck
River Road and Downing Street, Teaneck Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A driver was killed when he was run over by his garbage truck Monday morning in Teaneck, authorities confirmed.

The truck rolled over the driver at the corner of River Road and Downing Street shortly before 10 a.m., they said.

The driver was with an outside contractor hired by the township to help its DPW with storm cleanup, officials said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was summoned, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which will collect evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

